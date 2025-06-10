Last Minute Hurdles for Kubera

Sekhar Kammula is one director who is a perfectionist and he loves to carve out his product till the last minute. Kubera started three years and the film was under making for over a year and a half. The film is announced for June 20th release and the final version is yet to be locked. The final editing, re-recording work is still going on. The film’s producer Asian Suniel himself recently admitted that two songs are yet to be released and they are being worked on.

A song will be released today and the trailer of Kubera will be out on June 13th. The last single will be out on June 15th. The film will face last minute hurdles till the release. Sekhar Kammula and his team are working round the clock to complete the pending works. Kubera is carrying a huge buzz and the film has Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead roles. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music and background score for this intense drama.