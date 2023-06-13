Lokesh demands safe drinking water for residents of TIDCO houses

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, demanded supply of safe drinking water to the residents of Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) houses in Mangalagiri town in Amaravathi.

“I really felt disturbed on learning about the supply of highly polluted drinking water to about 9,000 residents of TIDCO houses in Mangalagiri besides Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) and other industries in the area,” Lokesh said in a statement on Tuesday.

On complaints from the locals, the TDP leaders visited the filterbeds and other areas, Lokesh said, adding that the TDP leaders brought the ground reality to his notice. “I am demanding that the TIDCO residents be supplied safe drinking water immediately,” Lokesh stated.

If the State Government can not do it or fails to do it, the TDP will take the initiative and supply safe drinking water to the residents with the party funds, Loeksh declared. The filterbeds will be cleaned with the TDP funds, he added.

Meanwhile, the Budvel town where Loeksh is on his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Monday, turned into a sea of humanity. Party leaders and activists turned up in large numbers to welcome Lokesh to Budvel town while the common public gathered on a massive scale to have a glimpse of their leader. The massive public is seen standing on either side of the road through which Lokesh is passing through.

When the women complained that the State Government has revised the power charges and the bills that they received for May month are really shocking, Lokesh told them to ‘switch off the fan (symbol of the ruling YSRCP) permanently’ and bring back the cycle rule. Only then all their problems will be resolved permanently, he told the women who are keenly waiting for his reply.