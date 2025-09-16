Madharaasi Combo to Repeat Again?

Madharaasi marked the comeback of AR Murugadoss after he delivered a series of debacles. The film did decent in Tamil and Sivakarthikeyan’s performance was widely appreciated by the audience. The film received mixed response in the Telugu states. AR Murugadoss has started working on his next film and the Tamil rumors say that Madharaasi will repeat soon. Sivakarthikeyan has given his initial nod for AR Murugadoss.

AR Murugadoss is currently working on the final script and things will be finalized at a later date. Sivakarthikeyan has several films lined up and he is a Superstar in Tamil. He has Parasakthi directed by Sudha Kongara and the film is announced for Sankranthi 2026 release. He has the sequel of Ayalaan and Sivakarthikeyan is in talks with Venkat Prabhu for a project.