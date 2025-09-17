x
Mirai Producer to gift Luxury Cars to Hero and Director.

Published on September 17, 2025 by nymisha

Mirai Producer to gift Luxury Cars to Hero and Director.

The spectacular success of Mirai was celebrated in grand style in Vijayawada with a special Celebration Event, with fans and audience gathered in huge numbers where industry guests, and government dignitaries came together to honor Mirai’s phenomenal journey.

Amidst the grandeur of the celebration, Producer TG Vishwa Prasad surprised everyone by announcing cars as gifts to Hero Teja Sajja and Director Karthik Gattamneni.

The film is continuing its blockbuster run, even on Tuesday the occupancies were very satisfactory and the worldwide gross is nearing to 100 crore, while the North American box office will touch 2M$ shortly.

