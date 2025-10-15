Madhuri’s Influence on Ritu: A Political Shade Inside the Bigg Boss House

From the moment Divvala Madhuri entered the Bigg Boss house, she turned heads with her bold personality and unapologetic confidence. Known outside for her close association with former YSRCP leader Duvvada Srinivas, Madhuri carried a political shadow into the show.

Interestingly, one of the contestants who seems most affected by Madhuri’s arrival is none other than Ritu Chowdary, the same Ritu who made headlines earlier this year when her name surfaced in a ₹700 crore land registration scam allegedly linked to certain circles of the YSRCP regime.

At first, Ritu appeared flirty and settled, trying to rebuild her public image after the scandal. But soon after Madhuri’s entry, a visible change began. The two started bonding closely and even influencing group dynamics. Viewers began to notice that during nominations and discussions, Ritu often leaned on Madhuri’s opinions before taking a stand.

This growing influence hasn’t gone unnoticed by the audience. Some viewers see it as a natural friendship born out of shared experiences, while others believe Madhuri, a strong, politically seasoned personality, is subtly steering Ritu’s decisions to her own advantage.

The irony is striking: both women, once surrounded by controversies linked to YSRCP figures, now find themselves navigating a new kind of power game, this time under the watchful eyes of Bigg Boss cameras instead of political headlines.

Adding to this twist is Ritu’s changing bond with Demon Pavan. Until a few days ago, Ritu and Pavan were almost inseparable inside the house, often seen chatting, laughing, and planning tasks together. But ever since Madhuri’s entry, that connection seems to have faded. The two are rarely seen together now, sparking speculation that Madhuri’s growing closeness with Ritu might have quietly pushed Pavan out of the picture.

Will Ritu and Madhuri’s bond turn into a genuine alliance or another political-style strategy? One thing’s for sure, wherever Divvala Madhuri goes, politics and drama follow close behind.