x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mahesh to unveil the Epic Teaser of Nagabandham

Published on February 12, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Harshith Reddy’s Deewana: Kirrak Story Poster
image
Dates of Veteran South Stars in Fast Filling Mode
image
Mahesh to unveil the Epic Teaser of Nagabandham
image
Supreme Court Refuses Regular Bail to Raj Kesireddy in AP Liquor Scam Case
image
Crazy Not a Trailer: Hey Bhagawan Hilarious Business Secret is still safe

Mahesh to unveil the Epic Teaser of Nagabandham

Abhishek Nama is crafting a magical masterpiece on an epic scale like never-seen-before on Indian Screens with Nagabandham. Virat Karrna is playing the leading man of the film with Nabha Natesh and Ishwarya Menon in leading lady roles. Now, the makers have revealed that Mahesh Babu is unveiling the movie first teaser.

On a Pan-India scale with huge budget, Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagreddy, are producing the prestigious visual epic. Each and every frame of the film is being craft with heavy detailing and never-seen-before spectacular vision to give an unique cinematic experience to audiences.

International technicians have worked for this prestigious film and the story based on treasures of ancient temples like Padmanabha Swamy Temple has increased curiosity for the film on a mega scale. Currently, the shoot of the film has been completed and post production works are going on at rapid pace.

Now, introducing the scale and magnitude of the film, the makers are releasing an immaculate teaser on Mahasivaratri, that is, 15th February, and Mahesh Babu unveiling it, will enhance the reach of the film. Movie promotions will start are grand scale with this teaser launch.

Next Dates of Veteran South Stars in Fast Filling Mode Previous Supreme Court Refuses Regular Bail to Raj Kesireddy in AP Liquor Scam Case
else

TRENDING

image
Harshith Reddy’s Deewana: Kirrak Story Poster
image
Dates of Veteran South Stars in Fast Filling Mode
image
Mahesh to unveil the Epic Teaser of Nagabandham

Latest

image
Harshith Reddy’s Deewana: Kirrak Story Poster
image
Dates of Veteran South Stars in Fast Filling Mode
image
Mahesh to unveil the Epic Teaser of Nagabandham
image
Supreme Court Refuses Regular Bail to Raj Kesireddy in AP Liquor Scam Case
image
Crazy Not a Trailer: Hey Bhagawan Hilarious Business Secret is still safe

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Refuses Regular Bail to Raj Kesireddy in AP Liquor Scam Case
image
Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail in One Case, Faces Fresh PT Warrant in Another
image
Quick Decisions Strong Impact Pawan Kalyan’s Direct Governance Model

Related Articles

Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet