Mahesh to unveil the Epic Teaser of Nagabandham

Abhishek Nama is crafting a magical masterpiece on an epic scale like never-seen-before on Indian Screens with Nagabandham. Virat Karrna is playing the leading man of the film with Nabha Natesh and Ishwarya Menon in leading lady roles. Now, the makers have revealed that Mahesh Babu is unveiling the movie first teaser.

On a Pan-India scale with huge budget, Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagreddy, are producing the prestigious visual epic. Each and every frame of the film is being craft with heavy detailing and never-seen-before spectacular vision to give an unique cinematic experience to audiences.

International technicians have worked for this prestigious film and the story based on treasures of ancient temples like Padmanabha Swamy Temple has increased curiosity for the film on a mega scale. Currently, the shoot of the film has been completed and post production works are going on at rapid pace.

Now, introducing the scale and magnitude of the film, the makers are releasing an immaculate teaser on Mahasivaratri, that is, 15th February, and Mahesh Babu unveiling it, will enhance the reach of the film. Movie promotions will start are grand scale with this teaser launch.