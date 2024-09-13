Mathu Vadalara 2 Movie Review- Satya‘s comedy show

Mathu Vadalara 2 movie review

Telugu360 Rating 2.75/5

Story :

Babu Mohan (Sri Simha Koduri) and Yesu Dasu (Satya) are members of the HE police unit, specializing in handling kidnapping cases. To earn extra money, the two secretly steal during their rescue operations. However, things take a dark turn when they find themselves entangled in a murder conspiracy. The story follows their struggle to prove their innocence and escape the dangerous situation.

Analysis:

The sequel to Mathu Vadalara, titled Mathu Vadalara-2, is a quirky comedy. The director quickly sets the tone of the film, featuring the lead duo Sri Simha and Satya as special agency police officers. Their recruitment into the agency and their operational methods are presented humorously. Comedian Satya steals the show with his impeccable body language and witty one-liners, driving the film through the first half, which is a fun-filled ride culminating in a good twist at the interval. However, in the second half, the comedic tone decreases as the story takes center stage, focusing more on the crime investigation thriller elements. The segments featuring Vennela Kishore and Ajay could have been better developed.

Mathu Vadalara 2 is technically strong, featuring a background score that perfectly complements its tone. Kaala Bhairava’s BGM elevates the scenes, making his contribution a major asset to the film. Suresh Sarangam’s cinematography is equally impressive, delivering stylish visuals that enhance the setting. The production values by Mythri Movie Makers and Clap Entertainment are top-notch, adding to the film’s overall quality. Sri Simha, Vennela Kishore , Faria and Suneel got good characters as well.

Positives:

Satya’s performance

One-Liners with contemporary words

First Half

Negatives:

Crime thread could have been better

Average second half

Spoof on serials did not land well this time

Verdict:

Mathu Vadalara – 2 is a full-fledged comedy entertainer, with Satya delivering an impressive one-man show. The first half is excellent, while the second half, though not as strong, is still enjoyable. Director Ritesh Rana skillfully blends quirky humor, sharp dialogues, and a fast-paced screenplay. This film appeals to youth and urban audiences. It’s worth watching!

