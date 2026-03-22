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Home > Politics

Moinabad Farmhouse Drugs Case: Police Seal Property Linked to Rohith Reddy

Published on March 22, 2026 by nymisha

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Moinabad Farmhouse Drugs Case: Police Seal Property Linked to Rohith Reddy

In a significant move, authorities have sealed a farmhouse linked to former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy as part of the ongoing investigation of Moinabad farmhouse drugs case.

Officials confirmed that the property was constructed on assigned land, which raised legal concerns. Based on this finding, a joint team of SIT, revenue, and police officials carried out the seizure. This action signals that the investigation is moving beyond individuals and into property and land violations connected to the case.

The case first gained attention after a suspected drug party at the farmhouse led to multiple arrests. Police have also seized vehicles belonging to those who attended the gathering. The Telangana government has treated the matter with seriousness and constituted a Special Investigation Team to handle the probe.

The involvement of public figures has made the case even more sensitive. Former MLA Rohith Reddy is currently in judicial remand. TDP MP Mahesh Kumar Yadav was also linked to the case and tested positive in drug screening. He was later granted station bail. Investigators have also taken a key accused, Abhishek Singh, into custody. He is believed to be a software engineer and is suspected to be part of a drug supply chain. Officials are now trying to trace the source of the drugs and identify others who may be involved. Early findings suggest that the substances were transported through a network that included intermediaries.

According to the investigation, information provided by another accused helped track down Abhishek Singh. Authorities also suspect that the drugs were delivered through Rohith Reddy’s driver near the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road. These details are expected to play a crucial role as the probe deepens. The case is now at a critical stage. With arrests, property seizures, and expanding leads, the SIT is expected to uncover more details in the coming days. The focus remains on identifying the full network behind the supply and usage of drugs.

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