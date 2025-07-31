x
More and More Multiplexes coming to Hyderabad

Published on July 31, 2025 by sankar

More and More Multiplexes coming to Hyderabad

Chennai multiplexes strike against double taxation on tickets

The number of single screens in the Telugu states are going down due to various reasons. The urban crowds are quite interested to watch films in multiplexes. A number of posh properties have come over the years in the cities of Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Vizag. When it comes to the Hyderabad market, the number of single screens are getting reduced and the new multiplexes are increasing every year. A major revenue of Nizam comes from Hyderabad and from the multiplexes.

The number of multiplexes are increasing. Actors like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda have joined hands with Asian Cinemas. Ravi Teja’s ART Cinemas opened doors today and a number of new multiplexes will be launched later this year. The culture of multiplexes has reached the outskirts of Hyderabad. The single screens are struggling to generate revenue while the multiplexes are doing great business if there are a number of releases. A major revenue is generated through the food sales. AMB Victory, Inox Odeon, PVR Lakeshore are the new properties coming.

With a huge number of options available, there is big scarcity for tickets over the weekend in the multiplexes when there is a good film released. On the whole, the multiplex chains are dominating the Hyderabad theatre market.

