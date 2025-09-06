x
MP Mithun Reddy gets slight relief, interim bail granted

Published on September 6, 2025 by snehith

MP Mithun Reddy gets slight relief, interim bail granted
When Faith Turns Sweeter Than Gold: Hyderabad’s Laddu Auctions
Khairatabad Ganesh Nimajjanam 2025
Sandeep Reddy’s Update about Prabhas’ Spirit
SIIMA Awards 2025: List of Winners

MP Mithun Reddy gets slight relief, interim bail granted

Tainted YSR Congress party MP Mithun Reddy, who has been facing serious allegations in the explosive liquor scandal that took place during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime, can heave a sigh of temporary relief now as the ACB Court granted interim bail only for a few days to excercise his voting right in the upcoming vice president election.

Pronouncing the judgement on the petition filed by Rajampet MP Mithun Reddy, the ACB Court granted him permission to vote in the forthcoming vice president election which will be held on September 9th. The Court directed him to surrender back by 5 o clock in the evening on September 11th. He is likely to be released from Rajahmundry central jail today evening. Also, the Court asked him to deposit 50,000 rupees as security under the guarantee of two individuals.

Mithun Reddy has been remanded as Accused No. 4 in the high-profile liquor scam that was unearthed by the Special Investigation Team of Andhra Pradesh. The SIT filed a chargesheet and implicated several bigwig politicians and top bureaucrats who worked during the previous government. Mithun Reddy was arrested on July 19th after thorough inquiry in Vijayawada. So far, 12 persons were arrested in this case.

The ACB Court heard arguments pertaining to petitions of both regular and interim bail of Mithun Reddy last Wednesday and reserved the judgement. The public prosecutor requested the ACB Court not to grant interim bail by referring Amrit Paul Singh case and suggested the provision of Postal Ballot facility in Mithun Reddy’s case. Mithun Reddy’s lawyer contended that postal ballot is not applicable in this case. The judge has granted interim bail to Mithun Reddy until September 11th.

The YSR Congress party headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy has reportedly decided to back NDA candidate CP Radhakrishna in these elections despite having no ties with the BJP in the 2024 elections during the TDP and JSP formed an alliance with the BJP and decimated the YSRCP..

Sandeep Reddy’s Update about Prabhas’ Spirit
SIIMA Awards 2025: List of Winners
Pic Talk: Meenakshi Chaudhary Sizzles in Style

MP Mithun Reddy gets slight relief, interim bail granted
When Faith Turns Sweeter Than Gold: Hyderabad’s Laddu Auctions
Khairatabad Ganesh Nimajjanam 2025
Sandeep Reddy’s Update about Prabhas’ Spirit
SIIMA Awards 2025: List of Winners

MP Mithun Reddy gets slight relief, interim bail granted
When Faith Turns Sweeter Than Gold: Hyderabad’s Laddu Auctions
Trump’s takes a volte-face on Modi’s friendship

