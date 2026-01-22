MSVPG: Big Celebration on Sunday

Megastar Chiranjeevi made a strong comeback with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and the vintage looks of Chiranjeevi are enjoyed by fans and the audience. Chiranjeevi is busy with his next film discussions in Dubai and he flew to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos. He is expected to return back to Hyderabad by Saturday. The team of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is planning a grand success meet on Sunday and the event will take place in Hyderabad.

The permissions are currently being acquired and the team will announce the details by Friday. The entire movie unit along with the distributors and exhibitors will attend the grand success celebrations of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. This Mega entertainer is directed by Anil Ravipudi. Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara are the lead actors in this entertainer and Bheems scored the music. Sahu Garapati and Sushmitha Konidela are the producers.