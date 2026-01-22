Big Update from Ram Charan’s Peddi

Ram Charan is currently shooting for his upcoming release titled Peddi. Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana is the director of this rustic village-based sports drama and the shoot of the film reached the final stages. Buchi Babu has locked the first half final cut and the version has been sent for the film’s music composer AR Rahman. The ace composer will start working on the background score. With ample time left, the team is believing that AR Rahman will deliver his best work.

After the first single ‘Chikiri Chikiri’ ended up as a chartbuster, the team of Peddi is in plans to release the second single in February. The date will be locked and announced soon. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady in Peddi and Ram Charan plays an athlete. Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer and Peddi is slated for March 27th, 2026 release in all the Indian languages. There are reports that the film’s release may be pushed to May and a clarity is expected soon. For now, the team has announced that Peddi will release on March 27th.