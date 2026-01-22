x
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Home > Movie News

Big Update from Ram Charan’s Peddi

Published on January 22, 2026 by nymisha

Ram Charan is currently shooting for his upcoming release titled Peddi. Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana is the director of this rustic village-based sports drama and the shoot of the film reached the final stages. Buchi Babu has locked the first half final cut and the version has been sent for the film’s music composer AR Rahman. The ace composer will start working on the background score. With ample time left, the team is believing that AR Rahman will deliver his best work.

After the first single ‘Chikiri Chikiri’ ended up as a chartbuster, the team of Peddi is in plans to release the second single in February. The date will be locked and announced soon. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady in Peddi and Ram Charan plays an athlete. Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer and Peddi is slated for March 27th, 2026 release in all the Indian languages. There are reports that the film’s release may be pushed to May and a clarity is expected soon. For now, the team has announced that Peddi will release on March 27th.

Next Nara Lokesh Signals New Thinking on Social Media Use for Minors Previous MSVPG: Big Celebration on Sunday
