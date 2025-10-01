x
Home > Movie News

Nayanthara Radiates Elegance As Sasirekha In MSG

Published on October 1, 2025 by nymisha

Nayanthara Radiates Elegance As Sasirekha In MSG

The curtain rises on the leading lady of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Revealed today by the film’s team, Nayanthara’s first look as Sasirekha is a picture of tradition woven with elegance.

Clad in a sunshine-yellow saree that glows against a backdrop of celebratory decor, and holding an umbrella, Nayanthara brings both nostalgia and freshness to the frame and radiates elegance. Her look is complemented with tasteful jewelry and a composed expression that hints at depth beneath the beauty.

Adding to the festive fervor, the makers have teased a major surprise slated for Dussehra, sparking curiosity among fans. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, and is gearing up for a grand release this Sankranthi.

Stay tuned, because the celebration has only just begun.

Next Nagarjuna Wins Major Relief from Delhi High Court Previous Tollywood’s first reaction on Trump’s 100% tariff
