Nayanthara to team up with NBK Again

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Nayanthara worked together in films like Sri Rama Rajyam, Simha and Jai Simha. Nayanthara has been away from Telugu films for a long time and she is making her comeback with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The actress is all set to team up with NBK again in his upcoming movie. Balakrishna will soon work with Gopichand Malineni for a mass entertainer.

Gopichand Malineni has recently met Nayanthara and narrated the script to the top actress. Nayanthara has given her immediate nod for the project after she loved her role. Nayanthara is the leading lady in this untitled film and the other lead actress will be finalized soon. The film will be launched in a grand manner on November 7th in Hyderabad and the regular shoot will commence in December. Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni worked together in Veerasimha Reddy in the past and this is the second time they are collaborating for a film again. Thaman will score the music and Venkata Satish Kilaru will produce this big-budget attempt. The film will release during the second half of 2026.