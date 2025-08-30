NBK donates Rs 50 lakhs for CM Relief Fund

Nandamuri Balakrishna emerged as the first Indian actor to be honoured by the World Book of Records for his contribution to Indian cinema from 50 years. The Grand World Book of Records felicitation event took place in Hyderabad and several guests from film industry, political circles attended the event. During his speech, Balakrishna announced that he would be donating Rs 50 lakhs for the Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund.

The fund is to support the people who lost their lives and the farmers who lost their crops because of the severe rains in the districts of Jagityal and Kamareddy. Balakrishna also announced that he would continue to support them in the future. Balakrishna will handover the cheque very soon. He is done with the shoot of Akhanda 2 and the film releases on December 5th across the globe.