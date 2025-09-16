NBK’s Daughter and her Involvement in his Films

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s young daughter Tejaswini is now active in the daily program of the veteran actor. Balakrishna usually handled things on his own over the years. Tejaswini is not into politics and she has been taking care of her father’s film-related activities from the past couple of years. Strong talks say that Tejaswini was the one who convinced Balakrishna to do ‘Unstoppable’ show for Aha. She also played an active role in finalizing the recent super hit films of Balayya.

On the flipside, Balakrishna has hiked his fee several times in the past 3-4 years and Tejaswini is the reason behind this move. Balayya is a producer’s actor and he has hiked his remuneration after several hits in a row. Tejaswini is also listening to scripts and is playing an important role in finalizing the projects of Balayya. All the directors of his upcoming movies are in touch with her and she is also finalizing the dates of the actor. Tejaswini is playing a crucial role in all the film related activities of Balakrishna.

The actor is done with the shoot of Akhanda 2 and the film releases on December 5th. The actor will soon start shooting for Gopichand Malineni and the film releases next year. Balakrishna will also work with Krish soon.