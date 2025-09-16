x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

NBK’s Daughter and her Involvement in his Films

Published on September 16, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Madharaasi Combo to Repeat Again?
image
Prashant Varma completes pre-viz for Prabhas biggie
image
MIRAI Racing Towards $2.5 Million in North America
image
Teja achieves a rare feat with Mirai
image
Trending News Today

NBK’s Daughter and her Involvement in his Films

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s young daughter Tejaswini is now active in the daily program of the veteran actor. Balakrishna usually handled things on his own over the years. Tejaswini is not into politics and she has been taking care of her father’s film-related activities from the past couple of years. Strong talks say that Tejaswini was the one who convinced Balakrishna to do ‘Unstoppable’ show for Aha. She also played an active role in finalizing the recent super hit films of Balayya.

On the flipside, Balakrishna has hiked his fee several times in the past 3-4 years and Tejaswini is the reason behind this move. Balayya is a producer’s actor and he has hiked his remuneration after several hits in a row. Tejaswini is also listening to scripts and is playing an important role in finalizing the projects of Balayya. All the directors of his upcoming movies are in touch with her and she is also finalizing the dates of the actor. Tejaswini is playing a crucial role in all the film related activities of Balakrishna.

The actor is done with the shoot of Akhanda 2 and the film releases on December 5th. The actor will soon start shooting for Gopichand Malineni and the film releases next year. Balakrishna will also work with Krish soon.

Next The Future of F1, CPT, and H4-EAD: Time for Reform? Previous NTR goes through rigorous physical training for NTRNeel
else

TRENDING

image
Madharaasi Combo to Repeat Again?
image
Prashant Varma completes pre-viz for Prabhas biggie
image
MIRAI Racing Towards $2.5 Million in North America

Latest

image
Madharaasi Combo to Repeat Again?
image
Prashant Varma completes pre-viz for Prabhas biggie
image
MIRAI Racing Towards $2.5 Million in North America
image
Teja achieves a rare feat with Mirai
image
Trending News Today

Most Read

image
The Future of F1, CPT, and H4-EAD: Time for Reform?
image
Rayalaseema BC leader to get Governor post ?
image
ED Summons Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood in Online Betting Probe

Related Articles

Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look