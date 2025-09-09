x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
View all stories
Home > Politics

NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan elected 15th VP after a decisive mandate

Published on September 9, 2025 by snehith

TRENDING

image
NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan elected 15th VP after a decisive mandate
image
Trending News Today
image
Pic Talk: Pragya Jaiswal’s Bikini Show
image
Sharwanand announces OMI
image
Mirai perfectly blends history, fiction with great emotional core – TG Vishwa Prasad

NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan elected 15th VP after a decisive mandate

Maharashtra governor and NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan secured a decisive mandate in the Vice President election against INDIA bloc’s Sudershan Reddy to succeed Jagdeep Dhankar in the post. The 68 year old romped home with a clear majority of 452 first preference votes out of the 754 in which 15 were found to be invalid. Justice Sudershan Reddy managed only 300 votes, which indicates cross voting from Opposition MPs in favour of CP Radhakrishnan. He will be the 15th Vice President of independent India.

The 150 votes margin is however one of the lowest in the Vice-President polls as the previous election saw NDA backed Jagdeep Dhankar sailing to victory with a thumping mandate of 528 Votes against his opponent Margaret Alva who got only 182 votes in her tally. Reports suggest that 15 MPs are expected to have voted for NDA candidate which is a clear indication of cracks in the Opposition ranks as they were boasting of having a support of more than 315 MPs in their favour.

A total of 767 MPs cast their ballot in a turn of 98.2% of which 782 were found to be valid. One Postal ballot vote was cancelled as the MP didn’t vote. 4 MPs from BRS and 7 from BJD and two other independents abstained from voting in these elections. Parties like YSRCP which were not part of NDA coalition extended support to CP Radhakrishnan.

The elevation of Tamilian CP Radhakrishnan as Vice President is likely to augur well for the BJP’s prospects in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming assembly elections. It is a known fact that the BJP is trying to make inroads in Tamil Nadu and projecting Radhakrishnan as Veep candidate is seen as a strategic step to improve its electoral performance there. Radhakrishnan served as a MP of Loksabha twice during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government.

Previous Trending News Today
else

TRENDING

image
Pic Talk: Pragya Jaiswal’s Bikini Show
image
Sharwanand announces OMI
image
Mirai perfectly blends history, fiction with great emotional core – TG Vishwa Prasad

Latest

image
NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan elected 15th VP after a decisive mandate
image
Trending News Today
image
Pic Talk: Pragya Jaiswal’s Bikini Show
image
Sharwanand announces OMI
image
Mirai perfectly blends history, fiction with great emotional core – TG Vishwa Prasad

Most Read

image
NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan elected 15th VP after a decisive mandate
image
Sudan Gurung and the Rising Gen Z Rebellion in Nepal
image
Andhra Pradesh Gears Up for Local Body Polls

Related Articles

Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025