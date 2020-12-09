Niharika’s Wedding: Mega celebrations touch skies

The grand wedding of Niharika Konidela will take place this evening but the celebrations started two days ago. The entire Mega family reached ‘The Oberoi Udaivilas’ in Udaipur a couple of days ago. The celebrations reached the skies after Powerstar Pawan Kalyan joined the party. All the family members were dressed in specially designed wedding clothes and the pictures are all over social media. The Sangeet was filled with fun, dances and laughter. Oberoi served the best food and drinks for the night. The entire Mega family had a gala time and the cousins bonded well.

Mega fans cheered up as they could witness the entire Mega family in a single frame. Niharika looked comfortable and flawless in a green gown and Chaitanya looked simple in Sherwani last night. Varun Tej was the host of the night and Naga Babu was the happiest as things went perfect as per the plan. The wedding will have limited guests in presence apart from the Mega family. Several chartbuster songs of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan were played and the family showcased their dance skills in the chilling night. The same is the case with the kids.

Chaitanya and Niharika will tie the knot this evening at 7:15 PM.