x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nikhil and his Big Lineup of Films

Published on December 10, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Mowgli 2025 Release Date & Premieres Locked
image
Nikhil and his Big Lineup of Films
image
US Social Media Vetting Triggers Major Delays for Indian H-1B Visa Applicants
image
Video: Gurram Paapi Reddy Movie Team Exclusive Interview
image
Official: Venkatesh’s Aadarsha Kutumbam

Nikhil and his Big Lineup of Films

Young actor Nikhil is not in a hurry and is signing pan-Indian films. His last attempt Karthikeya 2 was a super hit across the country. Nikhil has spent ample time on Swayambhu and the shoot is wrapped up recently. The makers announced that the film will hit the screens in February 2026. Nikhil is working with Ram Charan’s production for the first time and the film is titled The Indian House. The shoot of this project is currently happening and the film will release next year. Abhishek Aggarwal is the producer.

Nikhil also has Karthikeya 3 lined up with Chandoo Mondeti and the film will start rolling in 2027 after Chandoo Mondeti and Nikhil completes their current projects. The young actor is also committed to work for Asian Suniel for a film which has been announced recently. The film is a superhero film and it is currently in pre-production. Apart from this, a couple of new projects are currently in discussion stages and they will be announced if Nikhil gives his nod for the scripts. He also took advances from some of the top production houses and they are lining up projects for Nikhil. The actor has an impressive lineup of films for the next few years.

Next Mowgli 2025 Release Date & Premieres Locked Previous US Social Media Vetting Triggers Major Delays for Indian H-1B Visa Applicants
else

TRENDING

image
Mowgli 2025 Release Date & Premieres Locked
image
Nikhil and his Big Lineup of Films
image
Official: Venkatesh’s Aadarsha Kutumbam

Latest

image
Mowgli 2025 Release Date & Premieres Locked
image
Nikhil and his Big Lineup of Films
image
US Social Media Vetting Triggers Major Delays for Indian H-1B Visa Applicants
image
Video: Gurram Paapi Reddy Movie Team Exclusive Interview
image
Official: Venkatesh’s Aadarsha Kutumbam

Most Read

image
Lokesh Nara’s US Tour Sparks Momentum. Major Tech Giants Signal Growing Interest in Andhra Pradesh
image
From Films to Future Tech: Key Highlights of Telangana Rising Global Summit
image
Bond Paper Promises: Emotional Manipulation in Telangana Elections?

Related Articles

Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event