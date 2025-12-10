Nikhil and his Big Lineup of Films

Young actor Nikhil is not in a hurry and is signing pan-Indian films. His last attempt Karthikeya 2 was a super hit across the country. Nikhil has spent ample time on Swayambhu and the shoot is wrapped up recently. The makers announced that the film will hit the screens in February 2026. Nikhil is working with Ram Charan’s production for the first time and the film is titled The Indian House. The shoot of this project is currently happening and the film will release next year. Abhishek Aggarwal is the producer.

Nikhil also has Karthikeya 3 lined up with Chandoo Mondeti and the film will start rolling in 2027 after Chandoo Mondeti and Nikhil completes their current projects. The young actor is also committed to work for Asian Suniel for a film which has been announced recently. The film is a superhero film and it is currently in pre-production. Apart from this, a couple of new projects are currently in discussion stages and they will be announced if Nikhil gives his nod for the scripts. He also took advances from some of the top production houses and they are lining up projects for Nikhil. The actor has an impressive lineup of films for the next few years.