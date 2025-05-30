No Controversies for Prabhas

Prabhas is one actor who stays far away from controversies. In a career spanning for almost three decades, the actor was never involved in a controversy and he never made any controversial statement. For his upcoming movie Spirit, the film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had a rift with Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone. Social media is full of debates and comments about the controversy. Prabhas as usual decided to stay away from controversy. The top actor has inquired about what really happened.

He asked Sandeep Reddy Vanga to take a call on his own and Prabhas decided not to be involved in the casting process. He spoke to Sandeep Reddy after the controversy saw light. Prabhas is currently shooting for Fauji directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and the film releases next year. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit will start rolling in October as per the update and the pre-production work is in the final stages. Tripti Dimri is the leading lady in Spirit and Prabhas essays the role of a cop.