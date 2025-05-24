No more Theatre Strike in Telugu States

A series of discussions and meetings have been happening in Hyderabad regarding the major challenges faced by the exhibitors. Due to the lack of big film releases, several exhibitors have suffered huge losses and some among them have been demanding film releases on a percentage basis. Soon, all the top producers met and discussed about the issue. The distributors and exhibitors joined the meetings which are going on in the Film Chamber from the past couple of days.

Veteran producer and General Secretary of Telugu Film Chamber, KL Damodar Prasad announced that the theatre strike in Tollywood has been kept on hold for now. A Committee will be formed to discuss the issues and to find a possible solution for the problems. All the producers, distributors and exhibitors attended the meeting held today in Hyderabad. A collective decision has been taken after an All Sector Meeting told Damodar Prasad. The Executive Committee meeting will be held on June 30th in Vizag and some key decisions will be made. All the hurdles for the June releases have been cleared.