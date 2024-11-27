No truth in OTT deal for Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will tie the knot on December 4th in a simple wedding that will be held in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. From the past couple of days, there are speculations that they have sold out the wedding coverage for Netflix for a whopping price of Rs 50 crores which is untrue. Netflix approached Akkineni family but they politely rejected the deal. “Reports suggesting that @chay_akkineni and @sobhitaD’s wedding will be sold to an OTT platform are completely false. A close source has confirmed that these rumors are baseless. The couple is focused on keeping their special day private and personal” told the statement.

Earlier, Nayanthara’s wedding was sold for a record price for Netflix. Hence, speculations started about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding as well. The actor is done with the shoot of Thandel and he is on a short wedding break. Chaitanya will kick-start the shoot of Karthik Varma Dandu’s mystic thriller from December 11th. The film is said to be the costliest attempt in his career and Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady. BVSN Prasad is the producer.