x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
View all stories
Home > Movie News

No truth in OTT deal for Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding

Published on November 27, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Dhanush approaches Madras High Court against Nayanthara
image
Protests against ethanol plant getting intense
image
Robinhood Teaser Launch
image
No truth in OTT deal for Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding
image
Huge Scam on the sets of Varun Tej’s Matka

No truth in OTT deal for Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will tie the knot on December 4th in a simple wedding that will be held in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. From the past couple of days, there are speculations that they have sold out the wedding coverage for Netflix for a whopping price of Rs 50 crores which is untrue. Netflix approached Akkineni family but they politely rejected the deal. “Reports suggesting that @chay_akkineni and @sobhitaD’s wedding will be sold to an OTT platform are completely false. A close source has confirmed that these rumors are baseless. The couple is focused on keeping their special day private and personal” told the statement.

Earlier, Nayanthara’s wedding was sold for a record price for Netflix. Hence, speculations started about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding as well. The actor is done with the shoot of Thandel and he is on a short wedding break. Chaitanya will kick-start the shoot of Karthik Varma Dandu’s mystic thriller from December 11th. The film is said to be the costliest attempt in his career and Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady. BVSN Prasad is the producer.

Next Robinhood Teaser Launch Previous Huge Scam on the sets of Varun Tej’s Matka
else

TRENDING

image
Dhanush approaches Madras High Court against Nayanthara
image
No truth in OTT deal for Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding
image
Huge Scam on the sets of Varun Tej’s Matka

Latest

image
Dhanush approaches Madras High Court against Nayanthara
image
Protests against ethanol plant getting intense
image
Robinhood Teaser Launch
image
No truth in OTT deal for Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding
image
Huge Scam on the sets of Varun Tej’s Matka

Most Read

image
Protests against ethanol plant getting intense
image
Chandrababu differs with Infosys Narayana Murthy on work hours
image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC

Related Articles

Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake