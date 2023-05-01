NRI TDP Germany gearing up for Mini Mahanadu

Mini Mahanadu Germany, the annual conclave of the NRI TDP Germany, will take place on May 20th this year in Frankfurt, one of the biggest cities in Germany.

Every year, NRI TDP Germany celebrates Mini Mahanadu around the same time when TDP celebrates Mahanadu in India.

This Mini Mahanadu will be the last one before the 2024 elections. Also, 2023 marks the 100th birth anniversary of the party’s founder, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao popularly known as NTR. Hence, TDP sympathizers in Germany are gearing up to celebrate the event in a grand manner.

After conducting the Mahanadu online for two years during Corona, the event was organised on a huge scale in 2022 and was a big success. The organizers are expecting that this event will be bigger than last year’s.

NTR’s 100th birth anniversary, Nara Lokesh’s YuvaGalam completing 1000 kms successfully, victory in MLC elections and Chandrababu Naidu’s district tours filled a lot of enthusiasm in the cadre.

A Mahanadu organizing committee has been formed with several sub-committees to ensure the success of the event. Pavan Kurra, Venkat Kandra, Siva Battala, Sumanth Korrapati, Naresh Koneru, Vamsi Dasari, Tittu Maddipatla, Neelima Tripuraneni, Anil Mikkilineni, Rambabu Surabattula, Akhil Prasanna, SaiGopal Dasari, Vamsi Vundavalli , Sri Ganesh , Vamsi Narra, Manoj Annabattina are part of the committee.

Content Produced by: Indian Clicks, LLC