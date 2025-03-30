Official: Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Sethupathi’s Pan-Indian Attempt

After back-to-back debacles, Puri Jagannadh is joining hands with critically acclaimed director Vijay Sethupathi and the film has been announced officially today on the auspicious day of Ugadi. Puri Jagannadh has completed the scriptwork and Vijay Sethupathi was impressed with the idea and narration of Puri. Beggar is the title under consideration and Puri Jagannadh’s team revealed that the film will have its release in all the Indian languages.

Puri Jagannadh will commence the shoot of the film in June and the pre-production work is going on. Charmee will produce the project on Puri Connects banner. The team will reveal more details officially. Vijay Sethupathi is currently occupied with several films in Tamil and Hindi.