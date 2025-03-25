x
Home > Politics

One Nation, One Election: Parliamentary Panel Gets More Time

Published on March 25, 2025 by nymisha

One Nation, One Election: Parliamentary Panel Gets More Time

The Lok Sabha has extended the deadline for the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) examining the constitutional amendment bills related to simultaneous elections. BJP MP PP Chaudhary’s proposal to extend the panel’s term was approved, allowing the committee more time to finalize its report before the monsoon session ends.  

The Centre introduced the 129th Constitutional Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, aiming to hold state and national elections together. However, opposition parties argued that the changes could harm the basic structure of the Constitution and demanded deeper scrutiny. This led to the formation of a 39-member JPC.  

The extension gives the committee more time to assess the bill’s impact before submitting its recommendations. Opposition fears the move may centralize electoral power, while the Government argue it will save costs and ensure stability.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Secretary informed the House about a new Rajya Sabha member joining the panel. This comes after YSR Congress leader Vijayasai Reddy resigned from the JPC, creating a vacancy.  

