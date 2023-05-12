Pawan clarifies on alliance with BJP, TDP

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Friday reiterated that BJP, TDP and Jana Sena would go together for the 2024 general elections in Andhra Pradesh. He addressed a meeting of the party mandal unit presidents at the party office in Mangalagiri.

He said that he is working on bringing both the BJP and the TDP together. He said that the three parties would contest the elections where the Jana Sena should prove its strength. He asked the party mandal level leaders to work to strengthen the party instead of praising him at the meetings.

“I don’t want big garlands. I don’t want slogans like CM… CM. I want you to bring votes for the party,” Pawan Kalyan told the party leaders. He said that the alliance with the BJP and the TDP would help Jana Sena strengthen its base among the people.

“Make use of the alliance with the TDP and the BJP. Work with the people like the leaders of these two parties. Only then, we will be able to strengthen our base,” he told the party leaders.

Pawan Kalyan also clarified that the post of the chief minister would come based on the number of MLAs that the party would be able to win in the election. “I don’t want you to shout slogans like Pawan CM… Pawan CM. Prove it by getting votes in the elections,” he told the party leaders.

He said that the Jana Sena contested in 134 Assembly seats in the 2019 general elections. He said he anticipated the party to win at least 40 Assembly seats.

“The agenda before us is to remove this chief minister. Who is the next chief minister will be decided on the number of seats that the three parties would win,” he said. He called upon the rank and file of his party to work to unseat Jagan Mohan Reddy in the election.