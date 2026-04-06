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Home > Movie News

Performed Stunts & Chase Scenes Myself In Dacoit: Mrunal

Published on April 6, 2026 by nethra

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Performed Stunts & Chase Scenes Myself In Dacoit: Mrunal

Performed Stunts & Chase Scenes Myself In Dacoit: Mrunal

Mrunal Thakur, who scored major hits with Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna, is now coming up with another intriguing film, Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh. Directed by Shaneil Deo and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, the film is set for release on the 10th of this month.

Mrunal plays the role of Saraswathi. “The role of Saraswathi was quite challenging, but director Shaneil Deo shaped it in a way that made it easy for an actor to grasp. As an actor, taking up tough characters is always exciting. I truly enjoyed portraying Saraswathi—this role brought me immense joy. I performed several risky stunts, chase sequences, and driving scenes myself. Everything was absolutely thrilling.”

She says she enjoyed the story right from the moment she heard it. “When I heard the script, I was instantly hooked by the reason Saraswathi and Hari turn into decoys—it’s fascinating. You have to experience it on the big screen. It’s a unique love story.”

Mrunal adds that Sesh has delivered a standout performance. “Sesh is a self-made star who rose purely through hard work. Working with him was inspiring- he looks into every detail, from writing to direction, with utmost care. He’s incredibly humble.”

The film’s teaser and songs have created a strong buzz, while the trailer has raised expectations even higher.

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