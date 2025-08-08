x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Phone tapping case: Bandi Sanjay doubts CM Revanth’s sincerity

Published on August 8, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Phone tapping case: Bandi Sanjay doubts CM Revanth’s sincerity
image
Film Chamber issues an Advice for Producers
image
Anjali turns to female centric films after Game Changer shock
image
Coolie on rampage mode in overseas
image
Dull Weekend for Tollywood

Phone tapping case: Bandi Sanjay doubts CM Revanth’s sincerity

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay expressed doubts on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s sincerity in ensuring justice to victims in phone tapping case. Firebrand leader complained that, CM Revanth Reddy is protecting BRS leaders and officials involved in phone tapping case, with ulterior motive.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay attended Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry at Dilkusha Guest House on Friday.

“I got shocked by the data provided by SIT officials. My phone has been tapped by including my name in Maoists list. Even Revanth Reddy and Harish Rao’s phones have been tapped. Even phones of my family members and personal staff have been tapped. KCR Govt didn’t even respect personal relationships and privacy between couples while tapping phones. Even Kalvakuntla Kavitha and her husband phones have been tapped,” said Union Minister Bandi Sanjay, speaking to media after attending the SIT investigation.

“Phone tapping was done under direct supervision of KCR. Not just politicians, even phones of industrialists, businessmen were tapped. KCR and KTR extorted money using phone tapping. They have tortured many using phone tapping. Prabhakar Rao and Radhakishan Rao have operated as henchmen of KCR using phone tapping. Both should be given a bigger punishment than hanging,” further spoke Bandi Sanjay, expressing severe ire.

Bandi Sanjay also questioned delay in taking action on the guilty in phone tapping case.

“It has been more than a year since SIT has been probing phone tapping case in Telangana. It has been already proved that KCR, KTR and their henchmen like Prabhakar Rao, Radhakishan Rao are guilty. Why Revanth Reddy is still not taking any action on them? Why is he protecting guilty BRS leaders and officials?” questioned Bandi Sanjay, expressing doubts over CM Revanth Reddy’s sincerity in this issue.

Expressing doubts over Telangana Govt’s intentions in phone tapping probe, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay demanded Revanth Reddy Sarkar to transfer phone tapping case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Previous Film Chamber issues an Advice for Producers
else

TRENDING

image
Phone tapping case: Bandi Sanjay doubts CM Revanth’s sincerity
image
Film Chamber issues an Advice for Producers
image
Anjali turns to female centric films after Game Changer shock

Latest

image
Phone tapping case: Bandi Sanjay doubts CM Revanth’s sincerity
image
Film Chamber issues an Advice for Producers
image
Anjali turns to female centric films after Game Changer shock
image
Coolie on rampage mode in overseas
image
Dull Weekend for Tollywood

Most Read

image
Stormy Skies Ahead: Telangana & Andhra Brace for Heavy Rains
image
Shadow Over the Ballot: Rahul Gandhi’s Explosive Allegations Shake India’s Electoral Faith
image
IAS, IPS officers settling KTR’s Hisab Kitab

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look