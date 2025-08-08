Phone tapping case: Bandi Sanjay doubts CM Revanth’s sincerity

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay expressed doubts on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s sincerity in ensuring justice to victims in phone tapping case. Firebrand leader complained that, CM Revanth Reddy is protecting BRS leaders and officials involved in phone tapping case, with ulterior motive.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay attended Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry at Dilkusha Guest House on Friday.

“I got shocked by the data provided by SIT officials. My phone has been tapped by including my name in Maoists list. Even Revanth Reddy and Harish Rao’s phones have been tapped. Even phones of my family members and personal staff have been tapped. KCR Govt didn’t even respect personal relationships and privacy between couples while tapping phones. Even Kalvakuntla Kavitha and her husband phones have been tapped,” said Union Minister Bandi Sanjay, speaking to media after attending the SIT investigation.

“Phone tapping was done under direct supervision of KCR. Not just politicians, even phones of industrialists, businessmen were tapped. KCR and KTR extorted money using phone tapping. They have tortured many using phone tapping. Prabhakar Rao and Radhakishan Rao have operated as henchmen of KCR using phone tapping. Both should be given a bigger punishment than hanging,” further spoke Bandi Sanjay, expressing severe ire.

Bandi Sanjay also questioned delay in taking action on the guilty in phone tapping case.

“It has been more than a year since SIT has been probing phone tapping case in Telangana. It has been already proved that KCR, KTR and their henchmen like Prabhakar Rao, Radhakishan Rao are guilty. Why Revanth Reddy is still not taking any action on them? Why is he protecting guilty BRS leaders and officials?” questioned Bandi Sanjay, expressing doubts over CM Revanth Reddy’s sincerity in this issue.

Expressing doubts over Telangana Govt’s intentions in phone tapping probe, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay demanded Revanth Reddy Sarkar to transfer phone tapping case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).