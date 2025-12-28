x
Home > Movie News

Prabhas’ Lengthiest Speech on Stage

Published on December 28, 2025 by sankar

Prabhas’ Lengthiest Speech on Stage

Prabhas is the pan-Indian star but he is a man of limited words. During the pre-release event of Raja Saab, Prabhas delivered the lengthiest speech ever in his career. The top actor looked energetic and he entertained his fans during his speech. Right from the sets of Spirit, Prabhas arrived at the pre-release event of Spirit. He looked dashing and offered a treat for his fans.

“Malavika is tall with beautiful eyes. Nidhhi Agerwal is everyone’s favourite on the sets. TG Vishwa Prasad garu is the hero of this film. We planned to complete the film on a strict budget. The budget got increased and we are scared but Vishwa garu never compromised. He is the hero of the film seriously. We felt that Thaman is the only music composer who can deliver such a background score in the country. Our DOP is too good. I have done too many action films and wanted to do an entertainer. Finally, Maruthi came up with a horror comedy. I have become a fan of Maruthi’s writing. After 15 years, Maruthi gave us an entertainer and the result is in the audience’s hands. All the Sankranthi films should end up as blockbusters” told Prabhas.

Raja Saab is announced for January 9th 2026 release. Maruthi is the director and People Media Factory bankrolled the film.

