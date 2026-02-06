Pradeep Ranganathan Delays LIK Again?

After the super success of Dragon and Dude, the focus is now on the next film of Pradeep Ranganathan which is titled Love Insurance Kompany (LIK). The film’s release has been pushed several times. Vignesh Shivan is the director and Krithi Shetty is the leading lady in LIK. The film was planned for February 14th release during the Valentine’s Day weekend and the release is now pushed.

Unhappy with some of the episodes, Pradeep Ranganathan and Vignesh Shivan are reshooting them and there is also a delay in the post-production work. The film is now expected to release during summer as per the dates available in Tamil and Telugu languages. LIK is produced by Nayanthara’s Rowdy Pictures and SS Lalit Kumar’s Seven Screen Studio are the producers. Anirudh Ravichander is the music director for this romantic entertainer.