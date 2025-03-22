Prithviraj Sukumaran struggles to reveal about SSMB29

It is not official but Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing a crucial role in the upcoming film of Superstar Mahesh Babu directed by SS Rajamouli. The film is currently under shoot and several pictures of Prithviraj Sukumaran surfaced on social media and internet along with the team of SSMB29. During the promotions of L2: Empuraan, Prithviraj Sukumaran has been struggling to reveal things officially. But he is questioned about the film frequently. He said that he went to Odisha for a holiday along with the team. He soon confirmed that he has been a part of SSMB29 from the past one year and the team will make things official soon.

Rajamouli usually interacts with the media and reveals the details of the film before he commences the shoot. But this time, he has been strict on his stand and is maintaining silence and is not making things official. Several pictures and videos from the sets during the shoot from Odisha are leaked. Prithviraj Sukumaran directed L2: Empraan and he is promoting the film all over. Mohanlal is the lead actor and the film releases in all the Indian languages on March 27th across the globe.