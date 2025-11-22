Raju Weds Rambai dominates the Show

Small film, Raju Weds Rambai released along with a bunch of films and it dominated the opening day. Allari Naresh’s 12A Railway Colony, Priyadarshi’s Premante along with Hindi films 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 released on Friday. Raju Weds Rambai received positive response and the footfalls have seen a rise by evening shows all over. The numbers in Telangana are quite strong while the collections in AP are decent.

With all the new releases receiving poor response, Raju Weds Rambai will dominate the weekend. The film also started on a decent note on Saturday. The distributors increased the show count in Telangana. All the prime shows in the multiplexes are allocated to Raju Weds Rambai. The film is a rural drama based on a real life incident. Saailu Kaampati is the director and Akhil, Tejaswini Rao, Chaitu Jonnalagadda played the lead roles. ETV Win in association with director Venu Udugula produced this realistic attempt.