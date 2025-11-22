x
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Movie News

Raju Weds Rambai dominates the Show

Published on November 22, 2025 by sankar

Small film, Raju Weds Rambai released along with a bunch of films and it dominated the opening day. Allari Naresh’s 12A Railway Colony, Priyadarshi’s Premante along with Hindi films 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 released on Friday. Raju Weds Rambai received positive response and the footfalls have seen a rise by evening shows all over. The numbers in Telangana are quite strong while the collections in AP are decent.

With all the new releases receiving poor response, Raju Weds Rambai will dominate the weekend. The film also started on a decent note on Saturday. The distributors increased the show count in Telangana. All the prime shows in the multiplexes are allocated to Raju Weds Rambai. The film is a rural drama based on a real life incident. Saailu Kaampati is the director and Akhil, Tejaswini Rao, Chaitu Jonnalagadda played the lead roles. ETV Win in association with director Venu Udugula produced this realistic attempt.

