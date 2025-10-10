x
Ram’s most awaited ATK teaser date locked

Published on October 10, 2025 by nymisha

Ram’s most awaited ATK teaser date locked

Energetic Star Ram Pothineni has created super sensational buzz for his upcoming biggie Andhra King Taluka, with his ever charming portrayal and stylish energy as a pure movie buff, in the first glimpse. The chartbuster songs, showcasing Ram’s versatility as lyricist and singer, have become huge chartbusters increasing buzz to sky high.

On top of it all, Upendra is playing a prominent role in the film and Vivek-Mervin are composing music. Audiences have been eagerly waiting for the teaser and trailer of the film. Putting an end to their eagerness, the makers have announced that the teaser will be released on 12th October.

The poster released with this announcement showcase Ram and leading lady Bhagyashri Borse, looking at the sliver screen from the projection room. Their expressions showcase their excitement and amusement looking at the film.

Mahesh Babu P, the writer-director is crafting this intriguing novel story about a movie buff like never-seen-before. Mythri Movie Makers are producing the film on a massive scale and Andhra King Taluka is locked for 28th November release.

