Movie News

Rana Daggubati turning Father Soon

Published on October 25, 2025 by sankar

Rana Daggubati turning Father Soon
Daggubati’s successor, actor, producer and entrepreneur Rana Daggubati is one of the most talented youngsters of Telugu cinema. He has been active in various crafts of cinema for years. The actor got married to his lady love Miheeka and the couple are now expecting their first child. Rumors are being circulated that Miheeka is pregnant while the official statement is awaited. Rana and Miheeka Bajaj got married during Covid time on August 8th, 2020.

The wedding celebrations were closed and the family members were present in Ramanaidu Studios. Rana Daggubati turned quite selective as an actor and he is focused on producing more films. He is collaborating with Dulquer Salmaan and the film titled Kaantha releases on November 14th. Rana Daggubati is associated with several digital giants and is producing interesting projects. His next film as lead actor is yet to be announced.

