Rashmika Breaks Silence on Kannada Ban

Published on October 8, 2025 by sankar

Rashmika Breaks Silence on Kannada Ban
Rashmika Breaks Silence on Kannada Ban

After making her debut in Kannada, Rashmika Mandanna moved to Telugu films and she soon turned out to be a pan-Indian actress. Rashmika is one among the highest paid actresses and is the busiest. There are a lot of rumors about Kannada cinema imposing a ban on this beauty after she prioritized films from other languages. The actress for the first time responded about the ban saying “So far, I have not been banned yet”. During the promotions of her upcoming movie Thamma, the actress responded about Kannada cinema banning her.

“The world is not aware of what is happening inside. We cannot put a camera on our personal lives. Professional criticism is always welcome. I always consider professional criticism and I will work on it. I am not worried about personal criticism. I am not banned from Kannada cinema so far” told Rashmika. The actress got engaged to actor Vijay Deverakonda and the duo will tie the knot early next year. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika are working together in Rahul Sankrityan’s film which started shooting recently.

