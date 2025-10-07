Rishab Shetty asks fans to stop Mockery on Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 released on October 2nd in theatres and the film is doing decent. There are several videos that are going viral on the internet with people dressing up as Daiva in theatres. Rishab Shetty urged the people and his fans not to dress as Daiva and hurt the sentiments of the community that worship Daiva.

“It is unfortunate and hurting. I will request the people and fans not to dress as Daiva. The Daiva Nartak has been portrayed with great care. This is cinema for us. We do it for a cinematic experience” told Rishab Shetty. The film is directed by Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady. Hombale Films are the producers of Kantara: Chapter 1.