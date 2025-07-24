x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rishabh Pant Ruled Out with Foot Fracture, India Hit by Injury Crisis

Published on July 24, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Supreme Court fumes over Granting Bail to Darshan
image
Special Paid Premieres for VD’s Kingdom
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu to get Trimmed
image
Pawan Kalyan remarks HHVM as voice against injustice
image
Movie ticket prices hike: CPI senior Narayana lambasts Telugu CMs

Rishabh Pant Ruled Out with Foot Fracture, India Hit by Injury Crisis

Team India has been dealt a major blow as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the ongoing fourth Test against England at Old Trafford and is likely to miss the fifth Test at The Oval as well. Pant sustained an injury to his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep against Chris Woakes on the first day of the match. Scans later confirmed a metatarsal fracture.

Pant retired hurt on 37 and was immediately taken for medical attention after visibly struggling to walk. According to initial reports, he is expected to need six to eight weeks of rest.

This is Pant’s second injury in the series, following a finger blow in the previous Test. Dhruv Jurel, who had replaced him earlier, is likely to take over wicket-keeping duties again. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan may be considered as a standby option for the final Test, given his recent domestic performances.

India’s injury list continues to grow, with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out due to a knee injury. Fast bowlers Akash Deep (heel) and Arshdeep Singh (finger) are also unavailable for selection in the fourth Test, adding to the team’s challenges.

With several key players sidelined, Team India now faces a tough task in the series.

Next Movie ticket prices hike: CPI senior Narayana lambasts Telugu CMs Previous Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Gutsy Statement on Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth
else

TRENDING

image
Supreme Court fumes over Granting Bail to Darshan
image
Special Paid Premieres for VD’s Kingdom
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu to get Trimmed

Latest

image
Supreme Court fumes over Granting Bail to Darshan
image
Special Paid Premieres for VD’s Kingdom
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu to get Trimmed
image
Pawan Kalyan remarks HHVM as voice against injustice
image
Movie ticket prices hike: CPI senior Narayana lambasts Telugu CMs

Most Read

image
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Pushes for 42% BC Reservations Based on Caste Census
image
Key Development in AP Liquor Scam: ED Issues Notices, SIT Tracks Fugitives
image
SIPB approves Rs 20,216 Cr investments for Vizag:

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree