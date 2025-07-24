Rishabh Pant Ruled Out with Foot Fracture, India Hit by Injury Crisis

Team India has been dealt a major blow as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the ongoing fourth Test against England at Old Trafford and is likely to miss the fifth Test at The Oval as well. Pant sustained an injury to his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep against Chris Woakes on the first day of the match. Scans later confirmed a metatarsal fracture.

Pant retired hurt on 37 and was immediately taken for medical attention after visibly struggling to walk. According to initial reports, he is expected to need six to eight weeks of rest.

This is Pant’s second injury in the series, following a finger blow in the previous Test. Dhruv Jurel, who had replaced him earlier, is likely to take over wicket-keeping duties again. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan may be considered as a standby option for the final Test, given his recent domestic performances.

India’s injury list continues to grow, with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out due to a knee injury. Fast bowlers Akash Deep (heel) and Arshdeep Singh (finger) are also unavailable for selection in the fourth Test, adding to the team’s challenges.

With several key players sidelined, Team India now faces a tough task in the series.