Home > Movie News

Movie ticket prices hike: CPI senior Narayana lambasts Telugu CMs

Published on July 24, 2025 by swathy

Movie ticket prices hike: CPI senior Narayana lambasts Telugu CMs

CPI Narayana

CPI senior leader K Narayana lambasted Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Ministers for supporting film makers making disturbing and irresponsible movies and neglecting message oriented films.

Admonishing AP CM Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, CPI veteran K Narayana asked them to learn from filmmaker and actor R Narayana Murthy.

“Film maker R Narayana Murthy has produced a message oriented movie University, which depicts the troubles of students due to question paper leaks. Though it is a socially relevant and message oriented movie, Narayana Murthy did not expect any favour from Governments. AP CM Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy should learn from Narayana Murthy,” said CPI Narayana.

“While good movies are not receiving any support, movies which are promoting crime and obscenity are getting the backing of AP and Telangana Govts. Both Telangana and AP CMs are giving permission to hike ticket rates and loot public for movies, which are spreading content like red sandal smuggling, murders, crimes against women, which is extremely objectionable,” further said K Narayana.

CPI senior leader K Narayana’s statement assumes significance as AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s just released film Hari Hara Veera Mallu got permission from Govts to hike movie tickets price.

