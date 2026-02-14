Santosh Sobhan’s Couple Friendly Review

Couple Friendly Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 3/5

Story:

Siva (Sanotsh Sobhan) is a youngster from Chittor who dreams of starting his career as an Interior Designer. He moves to Chennai in search of a job and he is in struggling mode. He starts a Bike Taxi to earn a living and he meets Mithra (Manasa Varanasi) during this journey. In an unexpected situation, the duo end up living in the same room on a sharing basis. Mithra supports Siva in many ways and they turn close. At this time, the family of Mithra starts a hunt for the right guy to get her married. An unexpected incident changes their life completely and the rest of Couple Friendly is all about what happens next.

Analysis:

Couple Friendly has the same plot which is seen in several films. The plot is about two youngsters who live together and the situations they face during the journey. The director adds an emotional connection to the plot which makes Couple Friendly a different attempt. The first half narrates about a young couple living together, their life struggles along with the challenges of Siva. The entire second half of Couple Friendly is emotional to the core. The first half is designed to impress the youth and the film is never over-dramatic. The episodes are organic and the performances are natural.

The journey of Siva and Mithra are narrated with perfection at a slow pace. The audience will soon realize that the film will take an emotional turn. The interval portions are well narrated. The breakup episode of Siva and Mithra is decently narrated. The second half of Couple Friendly banks on emotional highs along with a twist. The audience should get sympthazied for the role of Mithra and her portions are more lovable when compared to Siva in the film. The director did not focus on how the latest generation decodes love and live-in relationships.

The Sugar Daddy track is narrated on a lighter note. The climax portions remind us of several Bollywood films. The climax is simple after a long emotional journey. Couple Friendly has a touch of Tamil and Malayalam films but the film never turns overdramatic. The director kept it simple and narrated Couple Friendly in his own style. Some of the dialogues have great emotional depth and they define the film’s flavour. An episode of Santosh Sobhan and Rajeev Kanakala has no dialogues and their expressions speak out completely.

Though Couple Friendly has enough scope for overdosed romance to impress the youth, the director never crossed his limits throughout the film. Ashwin Chandrasekhar has to be appreciated for his stand though there is enough space for such episodes.

Performances:

Santosh Sobhan has been decent as always as Siva. He has his own ease and his body language matches the role of Siva in the film. His dialogue diction is an asset for the actor. Manasa Varanasi, a Telugu girl has done the role of Mithra with perfection. She is the best find for the film. The performances of Santosh and Manasa as Siva and Mithra will be loved by the audience. All the other characters are limited. Rajeev Kanakala and Yogi Babu shine in their attempts.

The music is apt and decent. The songs are well presented on screen though there is no single chartbuster single. Couple Friendly happens in Chennai and the team shot the film in real locations. Couple Friendly looks natural. The production values are decent. Ashwin Chandrasekhar has to be appreciated for an attempt which keeps the audience engaging. Couple Friendly makes a decent watch on this Valentine’s Day weekend.

