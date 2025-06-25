Sathyaraj slams Pawan Kalyan over recent comments

Popular Tamil artist Sathyaraj, who is quite familiar to Telugu audiences for his roles in films like Baahubali, Mirchi and Brahmotsavam, has made harsh comments against Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Tollywood top actor Pawan Kalyan over the latter’s recent statements in Tamil Nadu. Issuing a strong warning, the veteran actor urged Pawan Kalyan not to make politics out of religion and refrain from using god for the sake of political mileage. Sathyaraj’s critical reaction came as a big surprise because of clean image.

“Don’t try to deceive Tamil people who believe in Periyar’s ideologies. If you think you have deceived us with the Murugan Sabha, then it is your own stupidity. Tamil people are very intelligent. Your political games will not work in Tamil Nadu,” Sathyaraj criticized. He warned that if you try to gain political benefits in the name of God, Tamil people will categorically reject you without any hesitation.

That Pawan Kalyan recently attended the Murugan Conference in Madurai and ruffled the feathers of DMK party and its supporters with his veiled criticism over exporting separatist ideas in the garb of pseudo-secularism, targeting Hindus and their religion is a known news. Without taking any names, Pawan Kalyan referred to a political leader who had questioned why the Murugan Conference was being held in Tamil Nadu instead of states like Uttar Pradesh. He also strongly criticised the tendency among some self-proclaimed atheists and secularists to only mock Hinduism while remaining silent on other religions.

Pawan Kalyan’s comments stirred up a controversy and become a talking point in Tamil Nadu. Some of the DMK leaders attacked him and challenged him to contest in Tamil Nadu and come out succesful.