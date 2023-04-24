SC keeps Avinash bail aside, sets June end deadline for CBI

The supreme court on Monday set the bail granted to Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy aside in the former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder. The court, which had earlier set April 24 as time to decide on Avinash bail had kept the Telangana high court order aside and directed the CBI to complete the investigation by June end.

The court bench headed by chief justice D Y Chandrachud asked the CBI to speed up the investigation. The court also said that it would not give any directions to the CBI on arresting Avinash Reddy. It found fault with the Telangana high court for granting anticipatory bail to Avinash Reddy.

Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha Reddy filed the petition challenging the anticipatory bail given to Avinash Reddy by the Telangana high court. The supreme court said granting anticipatory bail to an accused would further delay the investigation. “We can’t give contradicting orders. We want the CBI to complete the investigation as per the new deadline,” the supreme court said.

The court also dismissed the plea to give written questions to Avinash Reddy during interrogation. This is not practical, the court observed.

Avinash Reddy is appearing before the CBI officials for questioning on daily basis. The CBI is also recording the questioning.

The CBI had already arrested Avinash Reddy’s father Bhaskara Reddy in the case. The CBI officials have returned Bhaskara Reddy to the Charlapalli Central Prison on Monday after completing the six days of its custody.