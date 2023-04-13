Shaakuntalam Movie Review

Shaakuntalam Live Updates followed by Review from USA Premiere show. Keep Refreshing this page :

5:00 AM Shaakuntala goes searching for her husband Dushyanta. Lot of effort in making is visible in ‘ Yelelo yelelo ‘ song.

First Half Report :

Except director’s renown skill to make eisthetic frames, the first half of shaakuntalam is unimpressive . Samantha is pretty good in titular role, so is Dev as Dushyanta. Lack of engaging content makes this film a borefest

4:45 AM Durvasa muni puts a curse shakuntala. Interval Time

4:30 AM Mohanbabu as Durvasa mahamuni enters the story

4:15AM ‘ Rushi vanam ‘ song is melodious and good picturization. This song is placed on the occassion of Dushyanta , Shankuntala Gandharva vivaham ‘

4:10 AM Director Gunasekhar’s frames are beautiful so far despite budgetary constraints

4:10 AM Dushyanth maharaja protects sages and their yagas from Kalanemi tribe.

4:05 AM Duhshyanth finds Shakuntala at the ashramam.

4:05 AM : Dushyanth maharaja introduction scenes are visually good.

4:00AM Shaakuntalam film opens at Kanva Maharshi aashramam. Maharshi finds an orphan baby and names her as shaakuntala.

3:45AM Showtime

Shaakuntalam is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language mythological drama film written and directed by Gunasekhar. It is produced by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks and distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations. the film features Samantha in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru dynasty along with Mohan Babu.

Director : Gunasekhar

Music director: Mani Sharma

Cinematography: Sekhar V Joseph

Language: Telugu

Producers: Neelima Guna

