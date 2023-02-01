Sharwanand lines up two new Projects

Young actor Sharwanand has been struggling for success. His last film Oke Oka Jeevitham is a relief but the film failed to end up as a huge commercial success. The actor took a break, lost weight and is back in a lean and stylish look. The actor got engaged recently and he would tie the knot this year. Sharwanand launched a film in the direction of Krishna Chaitanya but the film was shelved due to undisclosed reasons. The actor is holding talks with several young directors and Sharwanand is said to have zeroed in two new films.

Sriram Aditya’s script impressed Sharwanand and the actor gave his nod. The pre-production work is happening at a faster pace and an announcement is awaited. The actor also gave his nod for KV Guhan for an interesting attempt. The film too will roll this year and announcement is awaited. Sharwanand is also in touch with a couple of young directors and the projects are expected to be finalized soon.