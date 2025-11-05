Sharwanand turns Most Determined

Young actor Sharwanand has delivered a series of flops. His theatrical and non-theatrical market has seen a huge decline. The actor surprised and shocked everyone in a lean and stylish look. Keeping an end to all the speculations, the actor is busy completing all his pending projects. He has wrapped up the pending shoot of Biker and he will soon complete the shoot of Naari Naari Naduma Murari. He also resumed the shoot of Sampath Nandi’s Bhogi and the film releases in summer next year.

Sharwanand will have three releases in a span of five months. Biker will release in December and Naari Naari Naduma Murari will hit the screens in January. Bhogi will hit the screens during April next year. Sharwanand has signed an entertainer to be directed by Srinu Vaitla and the shoot commences next year. He will take up the project after he completes these three films. The actor is now working with utmost dedication and he is keen to make a comeback in Telugu cinema.