Sharwanand’s Biker shifts Gears of Release

Sharwanand’s crazy film Biker is carrying good expectations and the makers announced a December 6th release for the film, a day after the release of NBK’s Akhanda 2. This is a bad decision and the distributors have mounted pressure on the makers of Biker to push the release. The movie is now pushed by a week and Biker will release on December 12th. There is also a delay in the VFX work and it would be completed by the first week of December.

The makers will announce the new release date in a week and the promotions of the film will continue. Biker is a sports drama and Sharwanand sports a stylish look. The teaser and the first song are impressive. If the content is good, Biker will appeal to youth. Sharwanand has been waiting to make a comeback. If the film is pushed by a week, it would be a wise decision so that the film can get a comfortable release. Abhilash is the director of Biker and Malavika Nair is the heroine. UV Creations are the producers of Biker.