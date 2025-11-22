x
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Home > Movie News

Sharwanand’s Biker shifts Gears of Release

Published on November 22, 2025 by swathy

Sharwanand’s Biker shifts Gears of Release

Sharwanand’s crazy film Biker is carrying good expectations and the makers announced a December 6th release for the film, a day after the release of NBK’s Akhanda 2. This is a bad decision and the distributors have mounted pressure on the makers of Biker to push the release. The movie is now pushed by a week and Biker will release on December 12th. There is also a delay in the VFX work and it would be completed by the first week of December.

The makers will announce the new release date in a week and the promotions of the film will continue. Biker is a sports drama and Sharwanand sports a stylish look. The teaser and the first song are impressive. If the content is good, Biker will appeal to youth. Sharwanand has been waiting to make a comeback. If the film is pushed by a week, it would be a wise decision so that the film can get a comfortable release. Abhilash is the director of Biker and Malavika Nair is the heroine. UV Creations are the producers of Biker.

