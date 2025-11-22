Akhanda 2: NBK and Boyapati takes Lion’s Share

Akhanda 2 is the fourth collaboration of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu. The film is a crazy attempt and is in news right from the day the film was launched. Boyapati promised a record business for the film and 14 Reels Plus has spent lavishly on the film. They had strong belief that they would end up in profits even before the film’s release. This is the reason the makers have decided to pay big remunerations for Balakrishna and Boyapati.

Balakrishna is charging Rs 45 crores for the film which is his highest pay in his career. Boyapati has taken Rs 35 crores as remuneration for Akhanda 2. The duo is taking Rs 80 crores in total which is more than half of the film’s budget. Still, the makers will be making handsome profits of Rs 30 crores as the theatrical and non-theatrical rights of Akhanda 2 are sold for record prices. Akhanda 2 is gearing up for a record release on December 5th across the globe.