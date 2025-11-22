x
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Home > Movie News

Akhanda 2: NBK and Boyapati takes Lion's Share

Published on November 22, 2025

Akhanda 2: NBK and Boyapati takes Lion’s Share

Akhanda 2 is the fourth collaboration of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu. The film is a crazy attempt and is in news right from the day the film was launched. Boyapati promised a record business for the film and 14 Reels Plus has spent lavishly on the film. They had strong belief that they would end up in profits even before the film’s release. This is the reason the makers have decided to pay big remunerations for Balakrishna and Boyapati.

Balakrishna is charging Rs 45 crores for the film which is his highest pay in his career. Boyapati has taken Rs 35 crores as remuneration for Akhanda 2. The duo is taking Rs 80 crores in total which is more than half of the film’s budget. Still, the makers will be making handsome profits of Rs 30 crores as the theatrical and non-theatrical rights of Akhanda 2 are sold for record prices. Akhanda 2 is gearing up for a record release on December 5th across the globe.

