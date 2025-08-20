x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
View all stories
Home > Politics

Shocking : Chief Minister slapped during a public event

Published on August 20, 2025 by snehith

TRENDING

image
Nellore Aruna Arrested: Beginning of a Bigger Scandal?
image
Koratala Siva turning Active Producer
image
BR Naidu Strikes Back: Serves Legal Notice to Sakshi Management
image
Video: Constable Kanakam Team Interview
image
Double Delight: Explosive Updates On Chiru’s Birthday

Shocking : Chief Minister slapped during a public event

In a shocking incident, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was slapped by an unidentified man during a public hearing at her residence this morning. The unprecedented attack came from a man who is disguised as a complainant with the intention to meet the Chief Minister and put forth his grievance during ‘Jansunwai’ programme. The Chief Minister’s security personnel immediately took the offender into custody and is now being questioned.

Rekha Gupta has been rushed to the hospital after the incident and the official residence was immediately cordoned off by the police teams and officials to prevent any untoward incident. She was shocked when the man in his 30s surged forward when his turn came and slapped her before mouthing some expletives at her in loud voice. The motive of the attack is not yet known. However, the incident exposed the security lapse at the meeting.

Unofficial reports claimed that the person who attacked the CM belongs to Rajkot. He came with some papers and approached the CM with a grievance. When his turn came, he slapped her and hurled abuses.

To address public concern, the Chief Minister attends Jansunwai meeting at her residence on every Monday morning. But, this unfortunate incident has left everyone in shock. Rekha Gupta was named as Chief Minister of Delhi in February this year after BJP’s landslide victory against AAP. She won as MLA from Shalimar Bagh constituency with a thumping majority and was elevated as CM.

Next Double Delight: Explosive Updates On Chiru’s Birthday Previous Tollywood producers waiting for OTT Approvals
else

TRENDING

image
Koratala Siva turning Active Producer
image
Double Delight: Explosive Updates On Chiru’s Birthday
image
Tollywood producers waiting for OTT Approvals

Latest

image
Nellore Aruna Arrested: Beginning of a Bigger Scandal?
image
Koratala Siva turning Active Producer
image
BR Naidu Strikes Back: Serves Legal Notice to Sakshi Management
image
Video: Constable Kanakam Team Interview
image
Double Delight: Explosive Updates On Chiru’s Birthday

Most Read

image
Nellore Aruna Arrested: Beginning of a Bigger Scandal?
image
BR Naidu Strikes Back: Serves Legal Notice to Sakshi Management
image
Shocking : Chief Minister slapped during a public event

Related Articles

Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion