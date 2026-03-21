Shooting Update of Ram Charan’s Peddi

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi is the most awaited summer release of Telugu cinema. The makers announced that the film releases on April 30th across the globe during the core summer season. There are strong speculations that the film’s release will be pushed due to the pending shoots and the extensive post-production work involved. But the team is working round the clock to complete the portions on time and release the film on April 30th.

The climax portions of Peddi are currently shot and the talkie part will be completed before the end of this month. Two songs will be pending to be shot and they will be completed in April. One of the songs is an item number and the tunes are ready. The entire shoot will be completed before the mid of April. AR Rahman also completed the re-recording work of the first half of Peddi. Buchi Babu Sana is the director and Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer.