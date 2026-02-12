Shooting Updates of Ram Charan’s Peddi

After a long break, the shoot of Ram Charan’s Peddi resumed today in Aluminium Factory, Hyderabad. Some key portions are shot in this schedule and Ram Charan has allocated dates without breaks to complete the shoot of the film at the earliest. The entire shoot will be completed by the third week of March. Buchi Babu is already occupied with the post-production work of the film. The first half edit has been locked and AR Rahman is working on the score.

Janhvi Kapoor too will join the sets of the film this month. The second single announcement is coming and the song will be released this month. Sukumar is closely monitoring the post-production works of Peddi. The film has been announced for a pan-Indian release on April 30th and there are fancy offers for the theatrical rights in all the territories. The makers are expected to make huge profits even before the film’s release. Vriddhi Cinemas are the producers and Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings are co-producing Peddi.