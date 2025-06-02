x
Siddu’s Telusu Kada For Diwali

Published on June 2, 2025

Siddu Jonnalagadda’s upcoming film Telusu Kada is generating a lot of excitement, especially with the posters presenting the romantic side of the movie with the protagonist and his association with two women.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, Telusu Kada is set to hit the theatres on October 17, taking advantage of the long Diwali weekend. With the festival falling on October 20, this timing ensures an extended four-day box office window.

The release date poster shows Siddu in a traditional attire set against a colourful backdrop, with a cute grin on his face. Complementing it is a quirky video, where a playful video call turns into a humorous love triangle, exhibiting the film’s light-hearted tone.

People Media Factory proudly presents Neeraja Kona, a talented debutant director whose fresh perspective and nuanced storytelling are set to enrich Telugu cinema and inspire the next generation of filmmakers.

The film stars Siddu alongside two leading ladies, Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty, creating an intriguing love triangle that promises to captivate audiences.

